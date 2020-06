Amenities

First floor unit has 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath which includes washer & dryer in this unit. Finally unwind from the day with a rural feel relaxing on the back decking. Walking distance to public transportation, a 10-minute drive to I-376, and the proximity to Monroeville Mall, Forbes Hospital, UPMC East, makes this townhouse an attraction for all types of commuters. The rent is plus utilities (except heat included). NO PETS NO SMOKING.