1118 Largo Way.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1118 Largo Way

1118 Largo Way · (412) 271-5550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1118 Largo Way, East McKeesport, PA 15035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $775 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now Available!

Large 2 bedroom townhome located in East McKeesport!
Newer Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Dishwasher; Gas Heat (forced air); Central A/C; Garage Parking + Driveway; Balcony; Laundry Hookups.
$775/month + tenants pay utilities

Call today to view! 412-271-5550

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1118 Largo Way have any available units?
1118 Largo Way has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1118 Largo Way have?
Some of 1118 Largo Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Largo Way currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Largo Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Largo Way pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Largo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East McKeesport.
Does 1118 Largo Way offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Largo Way does offer parking.
Does 1118 Largo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Largo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Largo Way have a pool?
No, 1118 Largo Way does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Largo Way have accessible units?
No, 1118 Largo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Largo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Largo Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Largo Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1118 Largo Way has units with air conditioning.

