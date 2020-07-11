All apartments in Eagleview
Eagleview, PA
510 WELLINGTON SQUARE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:04 AM

510 WELLINGTON SQUARE

510 Wellington Square · (610) 363-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

510 Wellington Square, Eagleview, PA 19341

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Rare Rental opportunity at Chester County's premier luxury condominium - Wellington at Eagleview . Fabulous Palmetto corner end unit with ~2284 interior square feet of luxury living space. Features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Den, Master Suite, Guest Bedroom Suite, Laundry Room. Controlled access building, reserved parking in interior garage. Palmetto 311 features a gourmet kitchen with oversized island/breakfast bar, two sided gas fireplace, crown molding, granite counters, and upgraded hardwood floors. Large elliptical balcony with all season wooded views. Located in the heart of Eagleview Town Center, just steps to Restaurant Row, Town Center Park and more. Near PA Turnpike, Rts 100, 401, 202 and myriad corporate centers of Eagleview, West Chester, Great Valley, King of Prussia. Rent includes water, sewer, indoor garage parking, storage cage, on-site Wellington Club and membership to Claremont Swim Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE have any available units?
510 WELLINGTON SQUARE has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE have?
Some of 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
510 WELLINGTON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagleview.
Does 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE have accessible units?
Yes, 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE has accessible units.
Does 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 WELLINGTON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
