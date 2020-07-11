510 WELLINGTON SQUARE

Amenities

Rare Rental opportunity at Chester County's premier luxury condominium - Wellington at Eagleview . Fabulous Palmetto corner end unit with ~2284 interior square feet of luxury living space. Features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Den, Master Suite, Guest Bedroom Suite, Laundry Room. Controlled access building, reserved parking in interior garage. Palmetto 311 features a gourmet kitchen with oversized island/breakfast bar, two sided gas fireplace, crown molding, granite counters, and upgraded hardwood floors. Large elliptical balcony with all season wooded views. Located in the heart of Eagleview Town Center, just steps to Restaurant Row, Town Center Park and more. Near PA Turnpike, Rts 100, 401, 202 and myriad corporate centers of Eagleview, West Chester, Great Valley, King of Prussia. Rent includes water, sewer, indoor garage parking, storage cage, on-site Wellington Club and membership to Claremont Swim Club.