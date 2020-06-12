11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dunmore, PA
Several well-known athletes hail from the borough of Dunmore, PA, including baseball hall of famer Nestor Chylak, Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame member Joe Mooney, Miami Dolphins center Tim Ruddy, and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Dunmore, PA, is a borough of Lackawanna County in the northeast corner of the state. With just over 14,000 residents at the time of the 2010 census, Dunmore offers a small-town feel. Because it is bordering Scranton -- a larger city with a population of almost 77,000 residents -- if you live in Dunmore, you can take advantage of all of the amenities of the bigger city without having to put up with traffic, noise, and the other potential pitfalls of living in a more urbanized area. See more
Finding an apartment in Dunmore that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.