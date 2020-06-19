1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2

Amenities
This apartment will be available in AUGUST! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.
Amenities & Attractions:
- Marywood University
- University of Scranton
- Penn State University (Worthington Satellite Campus)
- Lackawanna College
- Dunmore High School
- Access to major highways
- Shopping and local businesses
- Dining and grocery
Features & Apartment Details:
° Modern kitchen with refrigerator and stove
° Hardwood floors
° Four bedrooms with closets
° Washer and dryer hookups in the building
° Full bath
° BONUS ROOM - Fully finished attic! ° Living room
° Front porch
° Additional secured storage spaces available for rent in the basement!
° Quiet neighborhood
° Pets are welcome!
Utilities:
° WE PAY heat (gas), water, sewer, trash.
° TENANT PAYS electric only!
Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!
Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Quiet neighborhood in Dunmore - close to Greenridge neighborhood in Scranton. Large 4BR in multi-unit building. Free on-street parking.