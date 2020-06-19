1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2

Amenities

This apartment will be available in AUGUST! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.



Amenities & Attractions:

- Marywood University

- University of Scranton

- Penn State University (Worthington Satellite Campus)

- Lackawanna College

- Dunmore High School

- Access to major highways

- Shopping and local businesses

- Dining and grocery



Features & Apartment Details:

° Modern kitchen with refrigerator and stove

° Hardwood floors

° Four bedrooms with closets

° Washer and dryer hookups in the building

° Full bath

° BONUS ROOM - Fully finished attic! ° Living room

° Front porch

° Additional secured storage spaces available for rent in the basement!

° Quiet neighborhood

° Pets are welcome!



Utilities:

° WE PAY heat (gas), water, sewer, trash.

° TENANT PAYS electric only!



Application Process:

° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!



Rental Application:

° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

