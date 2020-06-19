All apartments in Dunmore
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2

1711 Jefferson Avenue · (570) 491-8222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1711 Jefferson Avenue, Dunmore, PA 18509
Dunmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This apartment will be available in AUGUST! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.

Amenities & Attractions:
- Marywood University
- University of Scranton
- Penn State University (Worthington Satellite Campus)
- Lackawanna College
- Dunmore High School
- Access to major highways
- Shopping and local businesses
- Dining and grocery

Features & Apartment Details:
° Modern kitchen with refrigerator and stove
° Hardwood floors
° Four bedrooms with closets
° Washer and dryer hookups in the building
° Full bath
° BONUS ROOM - Fully finished attic! ° Living room
° Front porch
° Additional secured storage spaces available for rent in the basement!
° Quiet neighborhood
° Pets are welcome!

Utilities:
° WE PAY heat (gas), water, sewer, trash.
° TENANT PAYS electric only!

Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!

Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Quiet neighborhood in Dunmore - close to Greenridge neighborhood in Scranton. Large 4BR in multi-unit building. Free on-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

