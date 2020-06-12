/
2 bedroom apartments
22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dublin, PA
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
Results within 5 miles of Dublin
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
21 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
5404 SIMPSON CIRCLE
5404 Simpson Cir, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1260 sqft
Welcome to 5404 Simpson Circle in the Patriot Ridge Community. Freshly painted and hardwood floors throughout. Enter into the living room which features a half bath and a coat closet.
Results within 10 miles of Dublin
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1105 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1768 sqft
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
46 GREEN STREET
46 Green Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
690 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Quakertown
1 Unit Available
17 S 2ND STREET
17 South 2nd Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
600 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Quakertown Borough. Laundry on site. Available as soon as 08/01/2020. Owner is a PA Licensed Realtor. NO PETS.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
618 N CANNON AVENUE
618 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Conveniently located charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom end unit home. Spacious kitchen with an island for entertaining, gas cooking and dishwasher and still plenty of room for a table and chairs. Living room is also spacious.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
31 W CHESTNUT STREET
31 West Chestnut Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2nd floor 2 BR / 1 Bath unit is available for rent beginning June 18, 2020. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat & hot water) and cable/internet service. Property owner pays for water/sewer and trash.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1714 MORRIS COURT
1714 Morris Court, Montgomeryville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
932 sqft
Comfortable living at its finest! This 2nd-floor condo in desirable Wood Hollow community in North Wales offers all the conveniences to make your life carefree and enjoyable.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Quakertown
1 Unit Available
245 W BROAD STREET
245 West Broad Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Now accepting applications- 2 bedroom luxury apartment available for rent in this beautifully restored historic building. Located at the in the heart of Quakertown Borough, at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets across from public parking lot.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
529 S MAIN STREET
529 Main Street, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Welcome to 525 1/2 south main street! A incredible unit for the price! You get your own partially fenced backyard and a covered fence with around 1100 square feet of interior living space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6205 CARVERSVILLE ROAD
6205 Old Carversville Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
660 sqft
Location! Location!Location........the perfect spot, nestled in the Center of Historic Carversville. Over-sized porch, hardwood floors and high ceilings it is second floor walk-up.
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
2365 DUBREE AVENUE
2365 Dubree Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Must see 2 bed, 1 bath in Warrington. Come see this newly listed duplex with under 1/3rd of an acre of land, half of a 2 car garage, fenced in yard and off street parking. This property comes equip with a private deck, laundry and a breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4 E TEMPLE STREET
4 E Temple Ave, Sellersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3588 sqft
Second floor, very spacious. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Available now
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
74 E STATE STREET
74 East State Street, Doylestown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
950 sqft
Welcome to the Nightingale House. This is an adorable rental in Doylestown Borough! Right near the center of town. Walk to the Doylestown Theatre, restaurants, shopping and the historical sites of Doylestown. This first floor, 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT
801 Purple Martin Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with
