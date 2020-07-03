170 BLANCHARD RD.

Amenities

Look no further. Ready to move into 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Townhouse boasts a newer kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer heater. Small Recreation Room in basement. Newer ceramic tile in tub area of bathroom, newer commode and newer pedestal sink. Wall to wall carpeting throughout, ceramic tile Living Room Entrance, and ceramic tile kitchen floor. Ample closet space throughout. Ceiling fans in the living room and dining room. Window air-conditioner in the dining room included. Updated rear wood deck off the kitchen for summer enjoyment. One (1) car attached garage with workbench and storage area. There is also an additional fended in yard area in the rear of this property. Convenient to all major arteries, train station and schools.