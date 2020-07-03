All apartments in Drexel Hill
170 BLANCHARD RD.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

170 BLANCHARD RD

170 Blanchard Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

170 Blanchard Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
Kellyville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Look no further. Ready to move into 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Townhouse boasts a newer kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, newer heater. Small Recreation Room in basement. Newer ceramic tile in tub area of bathroom, newer commode and newer pedestal sink. Wall to wall carpeting throughout, ceramic tile Living Room Entrance, and ceramic tile kitchen floor. Ample closet space throughout. Ceiling fans in the living room and dining room. Window air-conditioner in the dining room included. Updated rear wood deck off the kitchen for summer enjoyment. One (1) car attached garage with workbench and storage area. There is also an additional fended in yard area in the rear of this property. Convenient to all major arteries, train station and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 170 BLANCHARD RD have any available units?
170 BLANCHARD RD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Drexel Hill, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Drexel Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 BLANCHARD RD have?
Some of 170 BLANCHARD RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 BLANCHARD RD currently offering any rent specials?
170 BLANCHARD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 BLANCHARD RD pet-friendly?
No, 170 BLANCHARD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Drexel Hill.
Does 170 BLANCHARD RD offer parking?
Yes, 170 BLANCHARD RD offers parking.
Does 170 BLANCHARD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 BLANCHARD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 BLANCHARD RD have a pool?
No, 170 BLANCHARD RD does not have a pool.
Does 170 BLANCHARD RD have accessible units?
No, 170 BLANCHARD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 170 BLANCHARD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 BLANCHARD RD does not have units with dishwashers.

