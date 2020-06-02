Amenities
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more. Plus enjoy our brand new fitness center, saltwater pool, and other excellent community amenities. metropolitan doylestown is conveniently located close to the Main Street shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and theaters in the Borough of Doylestown and were just minutes from the historic towns of New Hope, PA and Princeton, NJ. Doylestown Hospital is within close proximity for nurses and doctors seeking an easy commute. Looking for an apartment in Doylestown, PA? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan doylestown. Apartment homes for living.