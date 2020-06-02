All apartments in Doylestown
Doylestown, PA
The Metropolitan Doylestown
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Metropolitan Doylestown

Open Now until 6pm
303 W State St · (215) 703-2463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 348 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 345 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Metropolitan Doylestown.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
lobby
At the metropolitan doylestown apartments, you will enjoy 10 beautifully landscaped acres in Historic Doylestown in Bucks County, PA. Our spacious, pet-friendly Doylestown apartments feature central air, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and more. Plus enjoy our brand new fitness center, saltwater pool, and other excellent community amenities. metropolitan doylestown is conveniently located close to the Main Street shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and theaters in the Borough of Doylestown and were just minutes from the historic towns of New Hope, PA and Princeton, NJ. Doylestown Hospital is within close proximity for nurses and doctors seeking an easy commute. Looking for an apartment in Doylestown, PA? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan doylestown. Apartment homes for living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months - 12 months; lease terms shorter than 9 months available at the discretion of the community
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 app fee per person. $60 app fee per guarantor
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300; non-refundable
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Certain breed and weight restrictions apply. Weight limit up to 75 lbs
Cats
fee: $200; non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking is all unassigned and all off-street parking. Ample parking all around the complex.
Storage Details: We conveniently provide a storage unit on every floor for every apartment. Storage is $15/month per unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metropolitan Doylestown have any available units?
The Metropolitan Doylestown has 11 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Metropolitan Doylestown have?
Some of The Metropolitan Doylestown's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan Doylestown currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan Doylestown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metropolitan Doylestown pet-friendly?
Yes, The Metropolitan Doylestown is pet friendly.
Does The Metropolitan Doylestown offer parking?
Yes, The Metropolitan Doylestown offers parking.
Does The Metropolitan Doylestown have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Metropolitan Doylestown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metropolitan Doylestown have a pool?
Yes, The Metropolitan Doylestown has a pool.
Does The Metropolitan Doylestown have accessible units?
No, The Metropolitan Doylestown does not have accessible units.
Does The Metropolitan Doylestown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Metropolitan Doylestown has units with dishwashers.
Does The Metropolitan Doylestown have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Metropolitan Doylestown has units with air conditioning.
