Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool putting green tennis court cats allowed parking internet access

Welcome home to The Preserve at Milltown, located in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. This expansive, 43-acre community features one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans highlighted by cozy, wood-burning fireplaces and a private balcony or patio with gorgeous views. Unparallel amenities await with a refreshing swimming pool and sundeck, outdoor fitness stations, fitness center, putting green, playground and so much more! Pets are welcome and will enjoy the new dog park. Looking for a quick commute to West Chester, Exton, Chester Springs or even Philadelphia? Our apartments are nearby Paoli/Thorndale train station with quick accessibility to I-76, I-476, and the PA Turnpike/I-276. What are you waiting for? Lease today and come home to comfort!