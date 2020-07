Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool garage online portal accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving smoke-free community

Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.AVE Downingtown offers smart, stylish, seamless living with our unparalleled amenities and services including a 24-hour fitness center, monthly catered Resident Receptions, health and wellness programs, and a resort-style pool. AVE Downingtown is a pet-friendly community and reserves select pet-friendly residences. We also offer attached and detached garages and additional storage spaces. These conveniences are available for an additional fee to be discussed at lease signing.