Downingtown, PA
410 WASHINGTON AVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

410 WASHINGTON AVE

410 Washington Avenue · (866) 677-6937
Location

410 Washington Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant. Open floor plan on the first floor with LR, DR, Kitchen with bar stool seating at the center island and a mud room with brand new powder room. On the second floor there is an amazing bathroom, laundry, bedroom and large walk in closet, that could be converted back to a 4th bedroom. On the 3rd floor there are 2 spacious bedrooms. Also, a vestibule at the front door entry to leave your coats and shoes. So, who wants to be the Lucky Tenant? Sorry - NO PETS -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 WASHINGTON AVE have any available units?
410 WASHINGTON AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 WASHINGTON AVE have?
Some of 410 WASHINGTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 WASHINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
410 WASHINGTON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 WASHINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 410 WASHINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downingtown.
Does 410 WASHINGTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 410 WASHINGTON AVE does offer parking.
Does 410 WASHINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 WASHINGTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 WASHINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 410 WASHINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 410 WASHINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 410 WASHINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 410 WASHINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 WASHINGTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 WASHINGTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
