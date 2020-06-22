410 WASHINGTON AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This remarkable semi-detached twin on the East side of Downingtown is a complete remodel and going to be a fabulous place to call home. Owners are job transferring and renting to one lucky tenant. Open floor plan on the first floor with LR, DR, Kitchen with bar stool seating at the center island and a mud room with brand new powder room. On the second floor there is an amazing bathroom, laundry, bedroom and large walk in closet, that could be converted back to a 4th bedroom. On the 3rd floor there are 2 spacious bedrooms. Also, a vestibule at the front door entry to leave your coats and shoes. So, who wants to be the Lucky Tenant? Sorry - NO PETS -