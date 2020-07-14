All apartments in Dover
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:32 PM

Dovertowne & Heritagetowne

Open Now until 5:30pm
30 Stony Lane · (717) 356-9661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA 17315
Shade Gap

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 100C · Avail. Aug 20

$946

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 020F · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 030F · Avail. Aug 14

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 110G · Avail. Aug 18

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dovertowne & Heritagetowne.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
parking
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve. Our community is within six miles of Route 30 and Interstate 83, in close proximity to the West Manchester Mall as well as restaurants, banks, grocery stores and daycare centers. In addition to all of our great amenities, we are pet friendly! Let our leasing professionals help you find your new apartment home and experience "Outstanding Service and Easy Living" for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1-2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Shed: $35

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dovertowne & Heritagetowne have any available units?
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne has 8 units available starting at $946 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dovertowne & Heritagetowne have?
Some of Dovertowne & Heritagetowne's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dovertowne & Heritagetowne currently offering any rent specials?
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dovertowne & Heritagetowne pet-friendly?
Yes, Dovertowne & Heritagetowne is pet friendly.
Does Dovertowne & Heritagetowne offer parking?
Yes, Dovertowne & Heritagetowne offers parking.
Does Dovertowne & Heritagetowne have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dovertowne & Heritagetowne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dovertowne & Heritagetowne have a pool?
No, Dovertowne & Heritagetowne does not have a pool.
Does Dovertowne & Heritagetowne have accessible units?
No, Dovertowne & Heritagetowne does not have accessible units.
Does Dovertowne & Heritagetowne have units with dishwashers?
No, Dovertowne & Heritagetowne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Dovertowne & Heritagetowne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dovertowne & Heritagetowne has units with air conditioning.
