Dovertowne & Heritagetowne

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1-2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Shed: $35