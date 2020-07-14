Dovertowne & Heritagetowne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments parking

Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve. Our community is within six miles of Route 30 and Interstate 83, in close proximity to the West Manchester Mall as well as restaurants, banks, grocery stores and daycare centers. In addition to all of our great amenities, we are pet friendly! Let our leasing professionals help you find your new apartment home and experience "Outstanding Service and Easy Living" for yourself.