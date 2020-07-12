Apartment List
/
PA
/
dover
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Dover, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Shade Gap
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$946
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
725 sqft
Dovertowne Apartments is a beautiful and conveniently located community in Dover, Pennsylvania. Offering one and two bedroom floor plans we have convenience combined with comfortable and affordable apartment homes that you deserve.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shade Gap
52 North Main Street 2 Fl
52 North Main Street, Dover, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
N Main Street - Property Id: 257088 Gorgeous freshly renovated 1 bedroom apartment just off the square in Dover. This brightly lit newly carpeted pad features over 850+ feet of living space.
Results within 1 mile of Dover

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 ROCKY RD
1742 Rocky Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1325 sqft
1742 Rocky Rd. ***Dover school district*** - Due to the mandated Shut Down by Governor Tom Wolf, we are not able to show properties until further notice.
Results within 5 miles of Dover
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
8 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$965
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 02:34pm
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1232 Shady Dell Rd.
1232 Shady Dell Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 Shady Dell Rd. Available 07/20/20 Single Family Home - Newly remodeled Gorgeous home located in Jackson Township/Spring Grove Schools.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
1645 North Dr.
1645 North Drive, Shiloh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Wonderfully landscaped 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rancher - Beautiful rear brick patio, fenced in rear yard, shed and mature landscaping. Central Air conditioning and attached 2 car garage. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, heat source is gas.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
3113 Glen Hollow Drive
3113 Glen Hollow Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1440 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Weigelstown
2940 BARLEY CIRCLE
2940 Barley Circle, Weigelstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Move right in to this beautiful ranch END UNIT in the highly desirable Wheatland Community. Step into the spacious living room which features a gorgeous cathedral ceiling.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2060 GREENBRIAR ROAD
2060 Greenbriar Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
2060 Greenbriar Road, York, PA 17404 - Remodeled brick rancher with large yard and garage. New roof, all new interior paint, finished basement with recently installed waterproofing system, newer energy efficient windows.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
5800 North Salem Church Road
5800 North Salem Church Road, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
Results within 10 miles of Dover
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Robertson
Cold Springs
T-70 Pavillion Dr, Manchester, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cold Springs Apartments is a beautiful community conveniently located in Manchester, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southwest York
154 Lafayette St. Apt. 1
154 Lafayette St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
2 Bedroom 1st Floor-Parking- Penn Park Area York City - Check back for pictures and video soon! (RLNE5924747)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
107 E. Market Street 2nd & 3rd Floor
107 E Market St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$945
Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor Loft located in York City - Beautiful brick 2 story apartment, original hardwood floors and numerous built-ins. On-street parking is available, York City parking permit can be obtained by the tenant.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
355 S. Queen St., Apt. 1
355 South Queen Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
One bedroom Apartment! Video in Photos! - This is a newly renovated first floor one bedroom apartment located on the 300 block of S. Queen st.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
146 S. Duke Apt. 3
146 South Duke Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$845
$75 Off 3 Months Rent (exp. 7/10) Video walk through in listing photos! Newly renovated apartment just blocks from the square in York City! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the 100 block of South Duke St in Downtown York.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Manchester
28 PINE DRIVE
28 Pine Drive, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
28 PINE DR. MANCHESTER, PA - Condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with one car garage. Close to 83 for commuters. Large Eat In Kitchen. Spacious Living Room. Wall to Wall Carpet, Tub & Shower, W/D Hook-Up.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Side
802 Wayne Ave., Apt. 2
802 Wayne Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
802 Wayne Ave., Apt.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
640 W. Princess St., Apt. 2
640 West Princess Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
Updated 2nd and 3rd Floor apartment on West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - (Traducción al Español localizado al final de la página) • Refinished hardwood floors • Freshly painted walls • Sizable rooms with lots of closet space •

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grantley
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dover, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Dover 2 BedroomsDover Apartments with Balcony
Dover Apartments with ParkingDover Dog Friendly Apartments
Dover Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDFrederick, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PACatonsville, MDPikesville, MDYork, PA
Bel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PA
Eldersburg, MDSteelton, PABel Air North, MDParkville, PANew Freedom, PABel Air, MDSpry, PAWeigelstown, PAOverlea, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community College