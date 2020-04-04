All apartments in Dormont
Find more places like 1235 McNeilly Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dormont, PA
/
1235 McNeilly Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:12 AM

1235 McNeilly Road

1235 Mcneilly Avenue · (412) 628-5544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1235 Mcneilly Avenue, Dormont, PA 15216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $890 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
DARLING 2 Bedroom in DORMONT! - Property Id: 231420

DARLING 2nd Floor Duplex Apartment! Gleaming Hardwood Floors through this spacious Unit. Large Living Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen Fully Equipped with Gas Stove. Spacious Master Bedroom and Large Lovely 2nd Bedroom. Hall Bath, Storage in Lower Level, Separate Laundry Areas and Storage. Easy Off Street Parking but there is ample Street Parking as well, Level Rear Lot, Walk to Transit, Shops, Dining. Minutes to Downtown Pittsburgh, Oakland, Airport, and More! Move-In Ready.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231420
Property Id 231420

(RLNE5602882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 McNeilly Road have any available units?
1235 McNeilly Road has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1235 McNeilly Road have?
Some of 1235 McNeilly Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 McNeilly Road currently offering any rent specials?
1235 McNeilly Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 McNeilly Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1235 McNeilly Road is pet friendly.
Does 1235 McNeilly Road offer parking?
Yes, 1235 McNeilly Road does offer parking.
Does 1235 McNeilly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 McNeilly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 McNeilly Road have a pool?
No, 1235 McNeilly Road does not have a pool.
Does 1235 McNeilly Road have accessible units?
No, 1235 McNeilly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 McNeilly Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 McNeilly Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 McNeilly Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 McNeilly Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1235 McNeilly Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PACarnegie, PAMount Oliver, PABrentwood, PAWest Mifflin, PA
Bellevue, PASwissvale, PAGlassport, PAMcKeesport, PAEast McKeesport, PAAmbridge, PASeven Fields, PARochester, PAGreensburg, PAWeirton, WVUniontown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity