1235 McNeilly Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

DARLING 2 Bedroom in DORMONT! - Property Id: 231420



DARLING 2nd Floor Duplex Apartment! Gleaming Hardwood Floors through this spacious Unit. Large Living Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen Fully Equipped with Gas Stove. Spacious Master Bedroom and Large Lovely 2nd Bedroom. Hall Bath, Storage in Lower Level, Separate Laundry Areas and Storage. Easy Off Street Parking but there is ample Street Parking as well, Level Rear Lot, Walk to Transit, Shops, Dining. Minutes to Downtown Pittsburgh, Oakland, Airport, and More! Move-In Ready.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231420

