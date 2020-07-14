Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windermere Court.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
online portal
smoke-free community
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs. Our Wayne apartments for rent are located near great shopping, gourmet restaurants, the Wayne Movie Theater, and nightlife in Wayne, Strafford and King of Prussia. Voted one of the best rental communities along the Main Line. Looking for an apartment in Wayne, PA? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan at windermere court. Apartment homes for living.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9 months - 12 months; lease terms shorter than 9 months available at the discretion of the community
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per person
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: 20-30 lbs.
Cats
fee: $200 one time fee
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month
Parking Details: Garage parking $65 per month and residential street parking.
Storage Details: $15 per month for storage
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Windermere Court have any available units?
Windermere Court has 5 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windermere Court have?
Some of Windermere Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windermere Court currently offering any rent specials?
Windermere Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windermere Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Windermere Court is pet friendly.
Does Windermere Court offer parking?
Yes, Windermere Court offers parking.
Does Windermere Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windermere Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windermere Court have a pool?
No, Windermere Court does not have a pool.
Does Windermere Court have accessible units?
No, Windermere Court does not have accessible units.
Does Windermere Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Windermere Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Windermere Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windermere Court has units with air conditioning.