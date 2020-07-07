36 Main St

Fully renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 full bath ground floor apartment. Brand New and renovated apartment. Located right on main st in Delaware water gap, minutes from the bridge, plenty of parking, and Water, sewer and trash included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
