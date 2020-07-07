All apartments in Delaware Water Gap
Find more places like 36 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware Water Gap, PA
/
36 Main St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

36 Main St

36 Main Street · (610) 573-3928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

36 Main Street, Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 full bath ground floor apartment. Brand New and renovated apartment. Located right on main st in Delaware water gap, minutes from the bridge, plenty of parking, and Water, sewer and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Main St have any available units?
36 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware Water Gap, PA.
What amenities does 36 Main St have?
Some of 36 Main St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
36 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 36 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware Water Gap.
Does 36 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 36 Main St offers parking.
Does 36 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Main St have a pool?
No, 36 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 36 Main St have accessible units?
No, 36 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 36 Main St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAMorristown, NJEaston, PAPrinceton, NJDoylestown, PAPhillipsburg, NJFlorham Park, NJHarleysville, PADover, NJWharton, NJWashington, NJ
Emmaus, PAMorris Plains, NJBound Brook, NJMacungie, PASuccasunna, NJPerkasie, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAPen Argyl, PAPanther Valley, NJHackettstown, NJHigh Bridge, NJNewton, NJ
Clinton, NJHopatcong, NJMount Arlington, NJFlemington, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJFranklin, NJQuakertown, PAHamburg, NJBradley Gardens, NJScranton, PAGreen Knoll, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeSussex County Community College
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity