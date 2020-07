Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Riddle Glen. Beautiful sunny apartment with brand new carpet and freshly painted. Balcony off Living Room with panoramic view.The view from the balcony is breathtaking. All seasons can be viewed including the summer and fall views of the trees.Coin operated washer and dryer in the basement, as well as a storage locker. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Also water and sewer are included in the rent.