1189 Draymore Court
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:37 AM

1189 Draymore Court

1189 Draymore Court · (717) 652-4434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1189 Draymore Court, Dauphin County, PA 17036

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy the ultimate condo living on top of one of Hershey's wooded hillsides overlooking Oakmont. Surround yourself with gorgeous landscaping in Ridgeview Community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo features a living room with fireplace that is approximately 15 x 16 and leads to a screened in balcony that is approximately 10 x 16. The separate dining room is approximately 16 x 16. The large bright kitchen features corian counters and ceramic floor with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and pantry. Foyer entry features hardwood flooring and crown molding all throughout the first level. Additional room on the first level is approximately 13 x 16 and can be used for an office or a bedroom that also leads to the screened balcony. Lower level family room that is approximately 13 x 20 features a wet bar, and walkouts to your covered patio. Laundry located on the lower level with the one car garage. Master bedroom is approximately 16 x 16 with en suite bathroom has dual closets, additional vanity, and standing stall shower. Second bedroom is approximately 13 x 15 with a double wide closet. Third bedroom is approximately 12 x 12, also with a double wide closet. Complete with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, central air and gas heat for added convenience. Condo fee is included in this rental. This property accepts pets. To view this property, we have a Rently lockbox on this property to allow a self showing. This allows you to view the home any day between 8 am and 8 pm, on your own and at your convenience. Schedule your showing now: https://secure.rently.com/properties/768621.

A non-refundable application fee of $35 per applicant is required when an application is submitted. Each prospective resident 18 and over must submit a separate rental application. Apply now here: https://bit.ly/2PYIoGH.

Application Criteria
Your Identity will be verified.
Applicant gross income must be at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount.
Credit, criminal, and eviction history will be reviewed.
Work history and residence history for the last two years will be verified.
Incomplete or misleading applications are rejected.

If you have a pet (excluding fish), you must complete the third party Pet Screening application (for each pet) and pay their separate fee at PetScreening.com for your rental application to be considered complete. A pet setup fee and a monthly pet fee will be charged. Your pets rating will determine the amounts.

To reserve the property, you will need a hold deposit equal to one month’s rent. No property will be removed from the market until a hold deposit is received. To move in, you will need to pay a full month’s rent. Your hold deposit will be converted to a security deposit at the time of move in. In addition, you will have to have shifted all utilities to your name and provide proof of valid renters’ insurance.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1189 Draymore Court have any available units?
1189 Draymore Court has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1189 Draymore Court have?
Some of 1189 Draymore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1189 Draymore Court currently offering any rent specials?
1189 Draymore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1189 Draymore Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1189 Draymore Court is pet friendly.
Does 1189 Draymore Court offer parking?
Yes, 1189 Draymore Court offers parking.
Does 1189 Draymore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1189 Draymore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1189 Draymore Court have a pool?
No, 1189 Draymore Court does not have a pool.
Does 1189 Draymore Court have accessible units?
No, 1189 Draymore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1189 Draymore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1189 Draymore Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1189 Draymore Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1189 Draymore Court has units with air conditioning.
