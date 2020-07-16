1189 Draymore Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy the ultimate condo living on top of one of Hershey's wooded hillsides overlooking Oakmont. Surround yourself with gorgeous landscaping in Ridgeview Community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo features a living room with fireplace that is approximately 15 x 16 and leads to a screened in balcony that is approximately 10 x 16. The separate dining room is approximately 16 x 16. The large bright kitchen features corian counters and ceramic floor with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave and pantry. Foyer entry features hardwood flooring and crown molding all throughout the first level. Additional room on the first level is approximately 13 x 16 and can be used for an office or a bedroom that also leads to the screened balcony. Lower level family room that is approximately 13 x 20 features a wet bar, and walkouts to your covered patio. Laundry located on the lower level with the one car garage. Master bedroom is approximately 16 x 16 with en suite bathroom has dual closets, additional vanity, and standing stall shower. Second bedroom is approximately 13 x 15 with a double wide closet. Third bedroom is approximately 12 x 12, also with a double wide closet. Complete with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, central air and gas heat for added convenience. Condo fee is included in this rental. This property accepts pets. To view this property, we have a Rently lockbox on this property to allow a self showing. This allows you to view the home any day between 8 am and 8 pm, on your own and at your convenience. Schedule your showing now: https://secure.rently.com/properties/768621.



A non-refundable application fee of $35 per applicant is required when an application is submitted. Each prospective resident 18 and over must submit a separate rental application. Apply now here: https://bit.ly/2PYIoGH.



Application Criteria

Your Identity will be verified.

Applicant gross income must be at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount.

Credit, criminal, and eviction history will be reviewed.

Work history and residence history for the last two years will be verified.

Incomplete or misleading applications are rejected.



If you have a pet (excluding fish), you must complete the third party Pet Screening application (for each pet) and pay their separate fee at PetScreening.com for your rental application to be considered complete. A pet setup fee and a monthly pet fee will be charged. Your pets rating will determine the amounts.



To reserve the property, you will need a hold deposit equal to one month’s rent. No property will be removed from the market until a hold deposit is received. To move in, you will need to pay a full month’s rent. Your hold deposit will be converted to a security deposit at the time of move in. In addition, you will have to have shifted all utilities to your name and provide proof of valid renters’ insurance.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.