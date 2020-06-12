All apartments in Darlington
Find more places like 802 Plumb Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Darlington, PA
/
802 Plumb Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

802 Plumb Street

802 Plumb Street · (724) 847-2728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

802 Plumb Street, Darlington, PA 16115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
First floor apartment in historic downtown Darlington. Eat-in-kitchen with pantry. Jack and Jill bedrooms ideal for home office or family living.
$450+ $100 utility fee includes: Gas, Electric (Well water and Septic)
https://youtu.be/A9LNCpwni7U
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2619820998334268
PLEASE BE SURE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE, which features: online applications, video tours, property listings, prices, pictures and locations @ www.RentWithPremier.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Plumb Street have any available units?
802 Plumb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Darlington, PA.
Is 802 Plumb Street currently offering any rent specials?
802 Plumb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Plumb Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Plumb Street is pet friendly.
Does 802 Plumb Street offer parking?
No, 802 Plumb Street does not offer parking.
Does 802 Plumb Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Plumb Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Plumb Street have a pool?
No, 802 Plumb Street does not have a pool.
Does 802 Plumb Street have accessible units?
No, 802 Plumb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Plumb Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Plumb Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Plumb Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Plumb Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 802 Plumb Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PANiles, OHUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA
Bridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PANew Castle, PABoardman, OHAmbridge, PAYoungstown, OHAustintown, OHGirard, OH
Steubenville, OHCrafton, PAWarren, OHSharpsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAAspinwall, PABrentwood, PAWashington, PAWilkinsburg, PASwissvale, PAMcKeesport, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity