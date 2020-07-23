Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Dallastown, PA with garages

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
65 W. Main St.
65 W Main St, Dallastown, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom apartment in Dallastown Borough with a 1 car garage. Living room measures 20'6" x 9'4", Eat in Kitchen 10' x 9'6" with refrigerator and oven-range. The owner pays the heat and hot water.
Results within 1 mile of Dallastown

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.
Results within 5 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated May 18 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Spry
206 Dade Ct
206 Dade Ct, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Nice end unit 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 1 car garage. High efficient gas heat and hot water heater. All appliances included, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
30 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$929
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
610 W. King St.
610 West King Street, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,095
2166 sqft
610 W. King St. Available 08/06/20 5 bedroom home for rent! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom brick home. It is located in the 600 block of W. King St. It has very spacious rooms, Front and back porch with a fenced yard.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 Seven Valleys Road
1515 Seven Valleys Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1515 Seven Valleys Road Available 08/07/20 Single Family Home - Located in North Codorus Township/Spring Grove Schools this farm house style home offers a big 18'6" x 13'4" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen measuring 11'2" x 14'.6".

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grantley
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1152 sqft
Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2340 Croll School Rd
2340 Croll School Road, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2340 Croll School Rd Available 09/30/20 Single Family Home - Located in Spring Garden Township this York Suburban School District ranch style home offers a large 19' x 14' living room,11' x 17' kitchen with appliances. 1st floor laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Main Street
127 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Town Home - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 3 story townhouse is loaded with charm and has a big 15'5" x 12' Living Rm, 10'8" x 11'4" Kitchen with appliances. Family room measuring 16'8" x 15'9", Den measures 15'6" x 12'. Hardwood floors.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2225 Live Oak Ln
2225 Live Oak Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2225 Live Oak Ln Available 08/06/20 Central School District Townhouse - -Woodcrest Hills HOA - Garage - Washer/Dryer included -Central SD This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is located in Central School District.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West York
1325 W. POPLAR STREET
1325 W Poplar St, West York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
1325 WEST POPLAR STREET Available 08/01/20 1325 W.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
487 Madison Ave., Apt. 2
487 Madison Avenue, York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
487 Madison Ave., Apt. 2 Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Apartment For Rent! - A beautiful 3 bdrm apartment located on the 2nd and 3rd floor of 487 Madison Ave. Nice hardwood floors and clean painted walls. Large rooms with lots of closet space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
72 HERITAGE COURT
72 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
East Side
1153 EAST KING ST.
1153 East King Street, York, PA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1153 E. King Street, York, PA 17403 - Freshly painted house w/wall to wall carpet. 3 BR or 4th BR w/1 walk through. EIK w/gas stove. Small fenced yard w/1 car garage. Ceiling fans in living room & dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Dallastown, PA

Dallastown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

