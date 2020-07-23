16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dallastown, PA

AL
1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
65 W. Main St.
65 W Main St, Dallastown, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom apartment in Dallastown Borough with a 1 car garage. Living room measures 20'6" x 9'4", Eat in Kitchen 10' x 9'6" with refrigerator and oven-range. The owner pays the heat and hot water.
Results within 5 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
10 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
1000 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 02:11 PM
21 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
620 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
45 N. Main Street Apt. 4
45 North Main Street, Loganville, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Apartment - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Loganville Borough. 10'3"x16'8" Living Room, 7'2"x9'11" Dining Room, 6'4"x7' Kitchen with an oven and refrigerator, 4'11"x7' Laundry Room with electric washer/dryer hookups. Off-Street Parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
138 S. Franklin St. 1st Floor
138 S Franklin St, Red Lion, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1st floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring generous room sizes. Living Room is 15'x10'10", Separate Dining Rm, 9'7"x6'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
30 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$929
811 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Philadelphia Street
338 W. Philadelphia St. #3
338 West Philadelphia Street, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
338 W. Philadelphia St. #3 Available 07/31/20 3rd Floor Apartment! York City Near YMCA - Check back for pictures and video! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5926031)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2
3533 Messersmith Road, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2 Available 09/04/20 Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township/Spring Grove Schools. This 1 bedroom apartment also features an 11'3" x 16'3" Living Room, and kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5845380)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise St. Apt. A
2 Enterprise St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Apartment 2nd fl - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 1 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located above laundromat. 16' x 12'8" Living Rm, 9'5" x 17'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors. (RLNE5807636)

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest York
433 Linden Avenue 1st Floor
433 Linden Ave, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
1st floor apartment - Located on "The Avenues" this very unique property features a big 15'9" x 13'11" Living Room, 13'1" x 11'1" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. Hardwood floors. On street parking.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 School St Apt G
100 School Street, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$600
100 School St Apt G Available 07/31/20 Apartment - Glen Rock Borough 1st fl Apartment featuring new carpet in the bedroom, walk-in closet, and a laundromat on the premises. Off street parking. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4995465)

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
9104 HUDSON COURT
9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1747 LONG DRIVE
1747 Long Drive, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
896 sqft
Open concept living/dining space in this second floor condo unit. Kitchen with all appliances included. The bedroom has double closets and an attached full bath. No steps needed to do your laundry- washer & dryer conveniently located in the bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
9 SOUTH BEAVER STREET
9 S Beaver St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
900 sqft
Revi Flats - Gorgeous 1 bedroom 2 story loft style apartment with open living/dining room combo, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Washer/Dryer combo in unit, CAC, elevator. No Pets, No Smoking.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
224 Chestnut Street
224 Chestnut St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
1 Bedroom Apartment Near York Revolution Stadium - 1 Bedroom 1st floor apartment near A. D. Goode elementary school and York revolution baseball stadium. Fresh paint and new flooring PHOTOS TO FOLLOW No Pets Allowed (RLNE2867827)
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Dallastown, PA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Dallastown offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Dallastown, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

