27 North Pleasant Avenue

w/d hookup pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property. If still interested please use the "Apply Now" button to submit your application. Please note that anyone 18 years and older living at the property will be required to submit an application. Upon approval you will be contacted by an Agent to schedule a private showing. The application will be good for any qualified properties for 30 days. Sorry for the inconvenience, if you have any questions please call our office at 717-843-2869.

4 Bedrooms,

1 Bath,

Stove and Refrigerator included,

Washer/Dryer hook up,

Off Street parking,

1344 sq. ft,

Dog Friendly

Tenant responsible for electric, gas, water, sewer and trash

Call Century 21 Dale Realty Co.

360 Loucks Rd

York, PA 17404

717-843-2869



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

