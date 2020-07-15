All apartments in Dallastown
Dallastown, PA
27 North Pleasant Avenue
27 North Pleasant Avenue

27 North Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

27 North Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA 17313
Dallastown

Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property. If still interested please use the "Apply Now" button to submit your application. Please note that anyone 18 years and older living at the property will be required to submit an application. Upon approval you will be contacted by an Agent to schedule a private showing. The application will be good for any qualified properties for 30 days. Sorry for the inconvenience, if you have any questions please call our office at 717-843-2869.
***Update: Due to Gov. Wolf's Mandate we are putting showings on hold until further notice. We will contact you after the mandate is lifted for the private showing.

4 Bedrooms,
1 Bath,
Stove and Refrigerator included,
Washer/Dryer hook up,
Off Street parking,
1344 sq. ft,
Dog Friendly
Tenant responsible for electric, gas, water, sewer and trash
Call Century 21 Dale Realty Co.
360 Loucks Rd
York, PA 17404
717-843-2869

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

