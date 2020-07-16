All apartments in Cumberland County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

471 STONEHEDGE LANE

471 Stonehedge Lane · (717) 690-0462
Location

471 Stonehedge Lane, Cumberland County, PA 17055

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 471 STONEHEDGE LANE · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
471 STONEHEDGE LANE Available 08/01/20 471 STONEHEDGE LANE, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17055 - "Stonehedge" community welcomes YOU! Ready for immediate move-in!

Enjoy this 3-Bedroom and 2.5-Bathroom, 1-car garage Townhome located in Mechanicsburg.

Special features include an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, nice size bedrooms/closet space, a master bedroom suite that showcases a vaulted ceiling & ceiling fans, and a rear patio for entertaining.

The tenants will also be allowed the use of the community fitness center & park area.

Ideally located close to Routes 11, 15, and the PA Turnpike.

The tenant will be responsible for water, sewer, trash, and electric. HOA will remove snow, however, the tenant will need to take care of the sidewalk and driveway. The heat source is an efficient electric heat pump.

PET-FRIENDLY! Small dog or cat up to 20lbs permitted with a $250 pet deposit. Please ask for further details.

Mechanicsburg Area School District.

Applications required prior to showing.

Application process
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find the property, click apply

Proof of renters insurance required at the time of move-in.

All of this can be yours to rent! Don't miss this excellent living opportunity! Schedule a showing TODAY!

CALL: LAURI NAY 717-690-0652 or Camphill@ahpm.biz

(RLNE3455910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 STONEHEDGE LANE have any available units?
471 STONEHEDGE LANE has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 STONEHEDGE LANE have?
Some of 471 STONEHEDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 STONEHEDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
471 STONEHEDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 STONEHEDGE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 STONEHEDGE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 471 STONEHEDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 471 STONEHEDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 471 STONEHEDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 STONEHEDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 STONEHEDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 471 STONEHEDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 471 STONEHEDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 471 STONEHEDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 471 STONEHEDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 STONEHEDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 STONEHEDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 471 STONEHEDGE LANE has units with air conditioning.
