471 STONEHEDGE LANE Available 08/01/20 471 STONEHEDGE LANE, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17055 - "Stonehedge" community welcomes YOU! Ready for immediate move-in!



Enjoy this 3-Bedroom and 2.5-Bathroom, 1-car garage Townhome located in Mechanicsburg.



Special features include an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, nice size bedrooms/closet space, a master bedroom suite that showcases a vaulted ceiling & ceiling fans, and a rear patio for entertaining.



The tenants will also be allowed the use of the community fitness center & park area.



Ideally located close to Routes 11, 15, and the PA Turnpike.



The tenant will be responsible for water, sewer, trash, and electric. HOA will remove snow, however, the tenant will need to take care of the sidewalk and driveway. The heat source is an efficient electric heat pump.



PET-FRIENDLY! Small dog or cat up to 20lbs permitted with a $250 pet deposit. Please ask for further details.



Mechanicsburg Area School District.



Applications required prior to showing.



1) $35 application fee per person

2) Credit & background report ran

3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount

4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required

5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find the property, click apply



Proof of renters insurance required at the time of move-in.



All of this can be yours to rent! Don't miss this excellent living opportunity! Schedule a showing TODAY!



CALL: LAURI NAY 717-690-0652 or Camphill@ahpm.biz



