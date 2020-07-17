All apartments in Cumberland County
Find more places like 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland County, PA
/
210 EDGE TOWNE LANE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

210 EDGE TOWNE LANE

210 Edge Towne Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

210 Edge Towne Ln, Cumberland County, PA 17055

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful brand new townhouse located in Madison Court inside Legacy Park. This up and coming development will be a one of a kind lifestyle community featuring boutique shops, brewery, eateries, and more!! Access to major highways makes this neighborhood a great location for an everyday traveler or for somebody looking for that big neighborhood feel without having to worry about the maintenance. 3 spacious bedrooms including the master suite with a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity sinks, another full bathroom, and a laundry room equipped with a brand new washer/dryer make up the second floor. Spacious kitchen/dining/living room with brand new stainless steel appliances on the first floor makes you feel right at home. It also has an oversized 2 car garage and unfinished basement for all the storage you need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE have any available units?
210 EDGE TOWNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland County, PA.
What amenities does 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE have?
Some of 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
210 EDGE TOWNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland County.
Does 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE offers parking.
Does 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE have a pool?
No, 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 EDGE TOWNE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Overlook
150 Erford Rd
Camp Hill, PA 17011
The Creek - College Living
2 Morningstar Ln
Shippensburg, PA 17257

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Frederick, MDTowson, MDOwings Mills, MDState College, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PAPikesville, MDYork, PAHagerstown, MDRandallstown, MDReisterstown, MD
Lebanon, PALutherville, MDWestminster, MDBallenger Creek, MDHanover, PAColonial Park, PADover, PACarlisle, PAChambersburg, PACamp Hill, PAShippensburg, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Shiloh, PAWest York, PAGettysburg, PAGrantley, PAMiddletown, PAManchester, PAParkville, PASpry, PAEast York, PAHershey, PAGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegePennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
York College of Pennsylvania