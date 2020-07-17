210 EDGE TOWNE LANE

Amenities
Beautiful brand new townhouse located in Madison Court inside Legacy Park. This up and coming development will be a one of a kind lifestyle community featuring boutique shops, brewery, eateries, and more!! Access to major highways makes this neighborhood a great location for an everyday traveler or for somebody looking for that big neighborhood feel without having to worry about the maintenance. 3 spacious bedrooms including the master suite with a huge walk-in closet and dual vanity sinks, another full bathroom, and a laundry room equipped with a brand new washer/dryer make up the second floor. Spacious kitchen/dining/living room with brand new stainless steel appliances on the first floor makes you feel right at home. It also has an oversized 2 car garage and unfinished basement for all the storage you need.