116 Morefield Way

Amenities
This brand new end unit 3 sty town home is located in Walden Development that includes community pool, gym, walking trails. The town home has wood floors in living rm., dining area and kitchen (includes gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, micro wave), 3 bedrooms (1st fl. & 2 on 3rd fl.), 3.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage with openers.
Tenant pays: Heat (gas), sewer, water, trash, & electric. Central Air.
No Smoking. No pets.
Rent $1895.
Security Deposit $1895.
Lease Term:one year
Date Available: now
School District: Cumberland Valley School District
Municipality: Silver Spring Twp. City: Mechanicsburg