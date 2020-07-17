All apartments in Cumberland County
Find more places like 116 Morefield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland County, PA
/
116 Morefield Way
Last updated May 26 2019 at 7:05 AM

116 Morefield Way

116 Morefield Way · (717) 761-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

116 Morefield Way, Cumberland County, PA 17050

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This brand new end unit 3 sty town home is located in Walden Development that includes community pool, gym, walking trails. The town home has wood floors in living rm., dining area and kitchen (includes gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, micro wave), 3 bedrooms (1st fl. & 2 on 3rd fl.), 3.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, 2 car garage with openers.

Tenant pays: Heat (gas), sewer, water, trash, & electric. Central Air.

No Smoking. No pets.

Rent $1895.
Security Deposit $1895.
Lease Term:one year
Date Available: now

School District: Cumberland Valley School District

Municipality: Silver Spring Twp. City: Mechanicsburg

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Morefield Way have any available units?
116 Morefield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland County, PA.
What amenities does 116 Morefield Way have?
Some of 116 Morefield Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Morefield Way currently offering any rent specials?
116 Morefield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Morefield Way pet-friendly?
No, 116 Morefield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland County.
Does 116 Morefield Way offer parking?
Yes, 116 Morefield Way offers parking.
Does 116 Morefield Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Morefield Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Morefield Way have a pool?
Yes, 116 Morefield Way has a pool.
Does 116 Morefield Way have accessible units?
No, 116 Morefield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Morefield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Morefield Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Morefield Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 116 Morefield Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 116 Morefield Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Overlook
150 Erford Rd
Camp Hill, PA 17011
The Creek - College Living
2 Morningstar Ln
Shippensburg, PA 17257

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Frederick, MDTowson, MDOwings Mills, MDState College, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PAPikesville, MDYork, PAHagerstown, MDRandallstown, MDReisterstown, MD
Lebanon, PALutherville, MDWestminster, MDBallenger Creek, MDHanover, PAColonial Park, PADover, PACarlisle, PAChambersburg, PACamp Hill, PAShippensburg, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Shiloh, PAWest York, PAGettysburg, PAGrantley, PAMiddletown, PAManchester, PAParkville, PASpry, PAEast York, PAHershey, PAGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegePennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
York College of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity