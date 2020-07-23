Apartment List
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Coraopolis, PA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Coraopolis offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable com... Read Guide >
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
Results within 5 miles of Coraopolis
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1119 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1208 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
938 sqft
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops,
Waterford Landing Apartments
1200 Landing Ln, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1056 sqft
Come experience quality living at Waterford Landing in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Enjoy the convenience of being around the corner from everything with easy access to family restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 25

414 College Park
414 College Park Dr, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2-bedroom unit available in August 2020! The rent INCLUDES water, trash, and sewage! The main floor has the kitchen, dining area, and living room. The kitchen includes a gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Coraopolis
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1450 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1210 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.

713 Washington Avenue
713 Washington Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1452 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Carnegie. AC, updated kitchen, bathrooms, washer dryer. No Smoking. No Pets. Date Available: Sep 1st 2020. $1,100/month rent. $1,100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Elliot
302 Lorenz Ave
302 Lorenz Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Newly remodeled No Cats Allowed (RLNE5928431)

2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.

Central Northside
1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3
1100 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this beautiful, quiet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Pittsburgh's Historic Allegheny West neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Coraopolis, PA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Coraopolis offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Coraopolis offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Coraopolis. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

