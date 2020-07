Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym playground pool putting green parking on-site laundry internet access package receiving

If you love the greater Philadelphia area, then Sherry Lake Apartments could be the perfect home for you. These Conshohocken, PA, apartments for rent are conveniently located near I-76, I-476, the PA Turnpike/I-276, and two Septa Regional Rail stations for trips into Philly. You’ll enjoy your one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans featuring updated kitchens and ceramic baths, your own balcony or patio, and spacious walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly with a brand new dog park and other outdoor amenities including outdoor fitness stations, putting green, playground and bike share! What are you waiting for? Contact the leasing office today to see why Sherry Lake is the best place to live in Conshohocken!