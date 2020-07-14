All apartments in Conshohocken
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

Londonbury at Millenium

301 Washington St · (706) 250-4581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2213 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,516

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1335 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,526

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 3313 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,526

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3404 · Avail. Oct 8

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 2116 · Avail. Sep 20

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Unit 1222 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,276

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Londonbury at Millenium.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
lobby
media room
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Londonbury at Millennium - sophisticated urban apartments featuring 1 & 2-bedroom floor plans situated perfectly just outside Philadelphia in Conshohocken, PA. Londonbury at Millennium apartments perfectly meshes sophisticated urban living with suburban comforts and amenities. Londonbury apartments are nestled just outside of Philadelphia in the suburb of Conshohocken, PA. Our apartments feature newly upgraded one and two-bedroom floor plans with thoughtful touches throughout - such as spacious, open-concept layouts, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and walk-in closets with extra storage. Residents come home to a resort-style pool, fitness center, luxurious clubhouse, business center, outdoor picnic areas, jogging and cycling paths, and so much more. Stop in for a tour today - we'd love to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 Amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Londonbury at Millenium have any available units?
Londonbury at Millenium has 23 units available starting at $1,516 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Londonbury at Millenium have?
Some of Londonbury at Millenium's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Londonbury at Millenium currently offering any rent specials?
Londonbury at Millenium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Londonbury at Millenium pet-friendly?
Yes, Londonbury at Millenium is pet friendly.
Does Londonbury at Millenium offer parking?
Yes, Londonbury at Millenium offers parking.
Does Londonbury at Millenium have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Londonbury at Millenium offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Londonbury at Millenium have a pool?
Yes, Londonbury at Millenium has a pool.
Does Londonbury at Millenium have accessible units?
Yes, Londonbury at Millenium has accessible units.
Does Londonbury at Millenium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Londonbury at Millenium has units with dishwashers.
Does Londonbury at Millenium have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Londonbury at Millenium has units with air conditioning.
