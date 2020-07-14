Londonbury at Millenium

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area dog park game room lobby media room package receiving pool table trash valet

Londonbury at Millennium - sophisticated urban apartments featuring 1 & 2-bedroom floor plans situated perfectly just outside Philadelphia in Conshohocken, PA. Londonbury at Millennium apartments perfectly meshes sophisticated urban living with suburban comforts and amenities. Londonbury apartments are nestled just outside of Philadelphia in the suburb of Conshohocken, PA. Our apartments feature newly upgraded one and two-bedroom floor plans with thoughtful touches throughout - such as spacious, open-concept layouts, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and walk-in closets with extra storage. Residents come home to a resort-style pool, fitness center, luxurious clubhouse, business center, outdoor picnic areas, jogging and cycling paths, and so much more. Stop in for a tour today - we'd love to meet you!