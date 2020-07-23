All apartments in Conshohocken
Find more places like 300 West Elm St #2229.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conshohocken, PA
/
300 West Elm St #2229
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

300 West Elm St #2229

300 W Elm St · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Conshohocken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

300 W Elm St, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300 West Elm St #2229 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
300 West Elm St #2229 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2BR/2BA Luxury Condo located in Conshohocken! - This beautiful luxury corner condo in The Grande at Riverview features 2 balconies, 2 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms! The unit features hardwood flooring in foyer and kitchen, granite counters, 42" Maple cabinets, 9ft ceilings, and a full size washer and dryer. You certainly do not want to pass up on this amazing home!

The large windows in the living room/ dining area make for great natural lighting throughout! The master suite has a large, walk-in closet, second closet, and private master bathroom with over sized, double sink vanity, soaking tab and enclosed glass standing shower. The second bedroom is greatly sized with beautiful large windows and a custom closet made for organizing and storage! The 2nd full bathroom also contains a wonderful soaking tub/ shower and single vanity!

The Grande at Riverview community amenities include a beautiful, in-ground swimming pool with patio, two courtyards, bbq areas, and a fitness center.

The condo is located just above the Schuylkill River Trail and is walking distance from Fayette Street restaurants, shops & nightlife. Easy access to the train and all major highways - just a quick commute to the city and King of Prussia Mall.

Pets allowed with additional $500 deposit!

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5970369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 West Elm St #2229 have any available units?
300 West Elm St #2229 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 West Elm St #2229 have?
Some of 300 West Elm St #2229's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 West Elm St #2229 currently offering any rent specials?
300 West Elm St #2229 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 West Elm St #2229 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 West Elm St #2229 is pet friendly.
Does 300 West Elm St #2229 offer parking?
No, 300 West Elm St #2229 does not offer parking.
Does 300 West Elm St #2229 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 West Elm St #2229 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 West Elm St #2229 have a pool?
Yes, 300 West Elm St #2229 has a pool.
Does 300 West Elm St #2229 have accessible units?
No, 300 West Elm St #2229 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 West Elm St #2229 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 West Elm St #2229 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 West Elm St #2229 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 West Elm St #2229 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 300 West Elm St #2229?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln
Conshohocken, PA 19428
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St
Conshohocken, PA 19428
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike
Conshohocken, PA 19428

Similar Pages

Conshohocken 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConshohocken 2 Bedroom Apartments
Conshohocken Apartments with BalconiesConshohocken Apartments with Parking
Conshohocken Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Willow Grove, PAArdmore, PAChester, PADoylestown, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJHaddonfield, NJPottstown, PABroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PA
Harleysville, PABlue Bell, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJBlackwood, NJProspect Park, PABellmawr, NJYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity