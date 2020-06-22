4203 Sussex Court, Apt. A

All apartments in Colonial Park
Location

4203 Sussex Dr, Colonial Park, PA 17109
Colonial Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMPLEX!!! 1 bedroom, furnished, & HEAT INCLUDED!!!

** 1 bedroom, 1 bath, in Lower Paxton Township.

HEAT, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED.

Includes stove, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Central Dauphin School district. Conveniently located off Interstate 83 near Union Deposit and Colonial Park Exits. Off Street Reserved huge parking area. Onsite coin operated laundry. ** Located behind Osteopathic Hospital on Sussex Drive/ off Arlington Ave.

$150. fee at time of application. $25 charge per adult for credit reports and criminal reports. Remaining funds get applied to security deposit or returned to applicant if denied.

Sorry we do not participate with Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

