Home
/
Coatesville, PA
/
341 Charles Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:43 AM

341 Charles Street

341 Charles Street · (717) 921-4004
Location

341 Charles Street, Coatesville, PA 19320

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To schedule a self-showing call 717-921-4004 or click the link below.
https://www.compass.property/Self%20Showing/

This twin home at 341 Charles Street Coatesville, PA 19320 includes a 2 Car Garage.
Located in West End Coatesville City & Coatesville Area School District. Go Red Raiders!
Bedrooms: 4
Bathroom: 1
Market Rent: $1195
Security Deposit: $1195
**Compass Property Never advertises on Craigslist and never takes Wire Transfers or Cash. We accept Cashier’s Checks or Money Orders for the Move-In Process. Our tenants pay online using their tenant portal or use our pay near me option after move-in.**

All tenants will pay a monthly tenant benefits package fee of $19 per month this includes $100,000 for liability and $20,000 of personal coverage. For a complete list of benefits see the Tenants FAQ under 'Find Rentals'
Special Amenities: 2 Car Garage
Utilities Tenant pays: Electric, Gas Heat (Hot Water), Water, Sewer
Utilities Landlord pays: Trash
Appliances: Electric Stove, Refrigerator
Accommodations: No Section 8 or Special Programs, No Smoking, No Pets.

SEE ALL AVAILABLE LISTINGS @ https://www.compass.property/available-rentals/ COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC ***WE NEVER ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Charles Street have any available units?
341 Charles Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 341 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
341 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 341 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coatesville.
Does 341 Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 341 Charles Street does offer parking.
Does 341 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 341 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 341 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 341 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Charles Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Charles Street does not have units with air conditioning.
