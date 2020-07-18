Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Coatesville
Find more places like 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Coatesville, PA
/
107 1/2 N 2ND AVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
107 1/2 N 2ND AVE
107 1/2 N 2nd Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coatesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
107 1/2 N 2nd Ave, Coatesville, PA 19320
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE have any available units?
107 1/2 N 2ND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coatesville, PA
.
Is 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
107 1/2 N 2ND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coatesville
.
Does 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE offer parking?
No, 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE have a pool?
No, 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE have accessible units?
No, 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 1/2 N 2ND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Millview Apartment Homes
100 Cobblestone Dr
Coatesville, PA 19320
Similar Pages
Coatesville 3 Bedrooms
Coatesville Apartments with Parking
Coatesville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PA
Lancaster, PA
Wilmington, DE
Norristown, PA
Newark, DE
West Chester, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Phoenixville, PA
Reading, PA
Aberdeen, MD
Bear, DE
Ardmore, PA
Chester, PA
New Castle, DE
Elkton, MD
Narberth, PA
Plymouth Meeting, PA
Exton, PA
Havre de Grace, MD
Prospect Park, PA
Pennsville, NJ
Yeadon, PA
Beckett, NJ
Audubon, PA
Millersville, PA
Carneys Point, NJ
Leola, PA
Media, PA
Collegeville, PA
Parkesburg, PA
North East, MD
Thorndale, PA
Spring City, PA
Morton, PA
Chester Heights, PA
Eddystone, PA
Apartments Near Colleges
Franklin and Marshall College
Lancaster Bible College
Millersville University of Pennsylvania
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University