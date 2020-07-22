Apartment List
35 Apartments for rent in Clarks Summit, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clarks Summit apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

404 Parker St
404 Parker Street, Clarks Summit, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1270 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Diane Calabro (570) 587-7000: Three bedroom home with updates throughout and a 2 car garage. New paint, molding, flooring, gas stove, garage door, and a 12 x 24 deck.

1108 W Grove St
1108 West Grove Street, Clarks Summit, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3730 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Beautiful Clarks Summit home ! This home features an updated kitchen with great living space.
Results within 1 mile of Clarks Summit

355 Edella Road
355 Edella Road, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties (570) 586-9636, PAMELA CADMAN-ROMALDINI (570) 947-4855:
Results within 5 miles of Clarks Summit

Greenridge
814 Sunset Street
814 Sunset Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1944 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This beautiful home in the Greenridge section of scranton is a great find! This home is going to be renovated entirely this summer and will be ready for move in on August 1st, there will be a lot going on with the renovations.

Dickson City
1605 Summit Pointe
1605 Summit Pointe, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
Do not fear, we are giving this home a facelift! Under renovation. It will be available as early at 5/1/2020. Don’t be shy ---Ask us what we are doing .....

99 Silver Maple
99 Silver Maple Drive, Lackawanna County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, Robert J Vanston (570) 585-1500: Pets allowed with $200 pet deposit.

Providence
47 E Parker St
47 West Parker Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
Listed by Keller Williams RE Stroudsburg (570) 421-2890, Chelsea Aleksich (570) 982-8777: 3 bed, 1 bath NEWLY RENOVATED rental in prime location. HUGE kitchen with stainless appliances, modern laundry, and JETTED TUB in bathroom.

Greenridge
1549 Gardner Avenue
1549 Gardner Avenue, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2500 sqft
ALL SHOWINGS REQUIRE ADHERENCE TO COVID-19 CDC GUIDELINES AND REGULATIONS SUCH AS WEARING MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.

818 Griffin Pond Rd
818 Griffin Pond Road, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2397 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kimberly Poplawski (570) 587-9999: Spacious home!! Family room can be used as another bedroom. Garage not included in the rental.

Providence
2019 Margaret Ave
2019 Margaret Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1450 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: Nice 4 bed, 1.5 half of a double. Updated with plenty of parking in the rear. Washer, dryer, refrigeration and electric stove included.

Greenridge
631 Electric St
631 Electric St, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Cute Cute & More Cute. One bedroom apartment in the Green ridge section, off Sanderson Ave. Now you can walk to all your favorite restaurants & shops.

Bull's Head
1500 N Main Ave
1500 North Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Nice second floor apartment with updates kitchen. Parking in back and easily located to all major roads and shopping centers.

17 Johnson Rd
17 Johnson Road, Lackawanna County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
710 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Brooke Gentile Beier (570) 614-3776: This spacious apartment features a beautiful kitchen-living room combo with a fireplace, and your own patio. Master has big walk in closet. Separate storage room.

West Mountain
18 Fawnwood Dr
18 Fawnwood Drive, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2106 sqft
Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Sylvia Flesher (570) 362-3020: No pets ,no smoking ,some newer carpeting, sliders in basement to rear yard. Available January 1, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Clarks Summit

Hill Section
528 Wheeler Avenue
528 Wheeler Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$775
650 sqft
Minutes away from Geisinger Community Medical Center, minutes from Nay Aug Park. Unit is located on the third floor with private entrance and off street parking.

Hill Section
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no further.

Downtown Scranton
220 Linden Street
220 Linden Street, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1091 sqft
310 Available 08/01/20 This apartment features 1 modern bathrooms, 1 nice sized bedrooms, $1,500 a month.

Dunmore
2027 Green Ridge Street
2027 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1658 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION STUDENTS : Looking for student housing just minutes away from Marywood University? Look no further! This gorgeous apartment unit is just 1.

1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
High end home located just minutes from the City of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.

Hill Section
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1441 sqft
4 beds, 1 bath.

330 Chapman Lake Rd
330 Chapman Lake Rd, Lackawanna County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Diane Stracham (570) 241-3982: Newly updated Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath and a large living room. The large deck with a gazebo over looks the back yard.

903 Sibley Ave
903 Sibley Ave, Old Forge, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Stephen Michael Rignanesi (570) 362-3190: Ranch-style apartment with parking at your front door! Washer/Dry hookups in unit. Brand new carpeting throughout.

South Side
1023 Birch St
1023 Birch Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1416 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Ann M Devereaux (570) 212-2038: NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPT. 1! No Pets! NO SHOWING TIME!Lovely updated ranch home in upper South Scranton neighborhood. Updated kitchen and full bath Laundry on main floor.

Hill Section
800 James Ave - Suite 205, Back Left Loft
800 James Avenue, Scranton, PA
Studio
$1,312
954 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS AN OFFICE NOT A RESIDENCE. Open concept office space in a converted silk mill. Floor to ceiling windows, 18 foot ceilings, lots of light. White boards on the walls will stay (see pictures) if you want them, makes a great WAR room .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clarks Summit, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clarks Summit apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

