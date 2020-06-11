All apartments in Clarion
Find more places like 540 Main Street - 112.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarion, PA
/
540 Main Street - 112
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

540 Main Street - 112

540 Main Street · (814) 226-8262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

540 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a hotel room that is rented out on a monthly basis. This rental comes with a bed, dresser, desk, mini fridge, and lamps. You also have your own private bathroom. This unit includes the water, sewer, garbage, electric and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Main Street - 112 have any available units?
540 Main Street - 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarion, PA.
Is 540 Main Street - 112 currently offering any rent specials?
540 Main Street - 112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Main Street - 112 pet-friendly?
No, 540 Main Street - 112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarion.
Does 540 Main Street - 112 offer parking?
No, 540 Main Street - 112 does not offer parking.
Does 540 Main Street - 112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Main Street - 112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Main Street - 112 have a pool?
No, 540 Main Street - 112 does not have a pool.
Does 540 Main Street - 112 have accessible units?
No, 540 Main Street - 112 does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Main Street - 112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Main Street - 112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Main Street - 112 have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Main Street - 112 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 540 Main Street - 112?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murrysville, PA
Indiana, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity