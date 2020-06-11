This is a hotel room that is rented out on a monthly basis. This rental comes with a bed, dresser, desk, mini fridge, and lamps. You also have your own private bathroom. This unit includes the water, sewer, garbage, electric and gas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 540 Main Street - 112 have any available units?
540 Main Street - 112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarion, PA.
Is 540 Main Street - 112 currently offering any rent specials?
540 Main Street - 112 isn't currently offering any rent specials.