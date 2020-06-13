Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

75 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chesterbrook, PA

Finding an apartment in Chesterbrook that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1423 WASHINGTON PLACE
1423 Washington Place, Chesterbrook, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
946 sqft
Welcome to this cozy condo in Chesterbrook~s Eagles Ridge.
Results within 5 miles of Chesterbrook
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
41 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,344
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
55 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1217 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
Charleston Greene
1200 Charleston Greene, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Gate Woods
743 Starr St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
This community is nestled in a wooded setting but still nearby the shopping and recreation along Starr Street. The pet-friendly property has on-site laundry facilities, and the units feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7 LANDMARK DRIVE
7 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Rent in the Landmark community now! What a great opportunity to reside in this neighborhood of contemporary homes bordered by protected land, ensuring a private, treed view in your backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12 LANDMARK DRIVE
12 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1382 sqft
**Please view the listing photos as we are UNABLE to accommodate any showings until AFTER JUNE 30th.** Easy living is yours in this nice town home in desirable Malvern Borough.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
976 UPPER GULPH ROAD
976 Upper Gulph Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1382 sqft
This quaint and cozy cottage in Wayne is available 7/1 for rent! As you walk up to the classic colonial large front porch, you can see the charm oozing out over every inch of this beautiful home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chesterbrook, PA

Finding an apartment in Chesterbrook that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

