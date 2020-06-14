Apartment List
/
PA
/
chester heights
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Chester Heights, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chester Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
183 Bishop Dr
183 Bishops Drive, Chester Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful townhouse is located in a lovely community conveniently located near US-1. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a lovely living room which opens up to beautiful kitchen creating a sought after open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Chester Heights
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1101 CLOVER LANE
1101 Clover Lane, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable, bucolic refitted barn located on a private lane and on the edge of Ridley state park. Recently remodeled with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with on site laundry and spacious deck overlooking private green area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 MUSKET DRIVE
6 Musket Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1698 sqft
Magnificent 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home available for rent, in the much sought-after Yorktown Community. Enter the foyer from the charming front porch. The main floor offers an open concept and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
412 W BALTIMORE AVENUE
412 West Baltimore Pike, Media, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1808 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, single home, rental in the heart of vibrant Media Borough. Property is zoned HBO Residential and Commercial perfect for a home & business/office during The Covid stay at home mandate.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3605 COLUMBIA COURT WAY
3605 Columbia Court Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1834 sqft
Wonderful Bright 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with brand new hardwood floors and carpet throughout. All appliances included in Coveted Willistown Knoll Subdivision...
Results within 10 miles of Chester Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Buckman Village
3 Units Available
Keystone Apartments
3200 West 9th Street, Chester, PA
Studio
$545
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
575 sqft
Keystone Village, a quiet community in the heart of Chester. Professionally managed and maintained garden-style apartments with EASY-Access to I-95 & US322. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
15 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,142
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
$1,312
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
AVE Newtown Square
7000 Cornerstone Drive, Broomall, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live better at AVE Newtown Square! Our modern and spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are minutes from eclectic dining, renowned shopping, beautiful parks, and live entertainment.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Edgemoor
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated March 16 at 08:47pm
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
112 Highland Ave
112 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1190 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Oakmere Road
2408 Oakmere Road, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2250 sqft
Rental in Chalfonte - Rare rental opportunity in the sought-after community of Chalfonte in the heart of North Wilmington and the Brandywine school district. Convenient to shopping, recreation, dining and major highways/transportation.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
430 W 29th St
430 West 29th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House in Wilmington, DE - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wilmington, DE. Living room is spacious, and opens into dining room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, and comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pennrose
1 Unit Available
4110 N Pine Street
4110 Pine Street, Edgemoor, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
2178 sqft
4110 N Pine Street Available 06/19/20 GREAT North Wilmington Home - GREAT North Wilmington location! READY TO LEASE! 3 bedroom, 1 FULL bath Home! Wraparound Deck. NICE Back Yard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1417 POCOPSON ROAD
1417 Pocopson Road, Chester County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
7421 sqft
Exceptional luxurious 5 bedroom, 4.2 bath custom colonial estate home by Blanton Builders with every upgrade imaginable nestled on a beautifully manicured 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chester Heights, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chester Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Chester Heights 1 BedroomsChester Heights 2 BedroomsChester Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChester Heights Apartments with Balcony
Chester Heights Apartments with GymChester Heights Apartments with ParkingChester Heights Apartments with Pool
Chester Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerChester Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsChester Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PA
Horsham, PAGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PABear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PAEddystone, PAClayton, NJGloucester City, NJ
Drexel Hill, PAFort Washington, PASouderton, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PAKennett Square, PAEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAPaulsboro, NJMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware