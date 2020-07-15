All apartments in Chester County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

890 S MATLACK STREET

890 South Matlack Street · (215) 855-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

890 South Matlack Street, Chester County, PA 19382

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,920

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
media room
Ideally located in suburban Philadelphia, with easy access to Rt. 202, The Pointe at West Chester has everything you would expect in luxury living. From community amenities, including a resort-style pool, a clubhouse with billiards, shuffleboard and game stations, a business center geared to suit everyone's needs, a movie theatre with relaxing seating, state-of-the-art fitness center to apartment features which include numerous spacious floor plans, Granite, stainless steel, some vaulted ceilings, and so much more! The Pointe also welcomes pets to come and experience their pet park and pet wash. Its a win-win situation for everyone! *Select upgraded units feature built-in bookshelves, built-in computer desks, baths with over-sized soaking tubs. Lease rates vary depending on lease terms (3-15 mos.) Don't delay....come experience The Pointe at West Chester today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 S MATLACK STREET have any available units?
890 S MATLACK STREET has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 890 S MATLACK STREET have?
Some of 890 S MATLACK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 890 S MATLACK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
890 S MATLACK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 S MATLACK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 890 S MATLACK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 890 S MATLACK STREET offer parking?
No, 890 S MATLACK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 890 S MATLACK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 S MATLACK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 S MATLACK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 890 S MATLACK STREET has a pool.
Does 890 S MATLACK STREET have accessible units?
No, 890 S MATLACK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 890 S MATLACK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 S MATLACK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 890 S MATLACK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 S MATLACK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
