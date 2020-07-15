890 S MATLACK STREET

Amenities

Ideally located in suburban Philadelphia, with easy access to Rt. 202, The Pointe at West Chester has everything you would expect in luxury living. From community amenities, including a resort-style pool, a clubhouse with billiards, shuffleboard and game stations, a business center geared to suit everyone's needs, a movie theatre with relaxing seating, state-of-the-art fitness center to apartment features which include numerous spacious floor plans, Granite, stainless steel, some vaulted ceilings, and so much more! The Pointe also welcomes pets to come and experience their pet park and pet wash. Its a win-win situation for everyone! *Select upgraded units feature built-in bookshelves, built-in computer desks, baths with over-sized soaking tubs. Lease rates vary depending on lease terms (3-15 mos.) Don't delay....come experience The Pointe at West Chester today!