Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom rental located in Phoenixville, PA will be available August 1, 2020. Unit shows extremely well. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, undermount sink, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Other features include: ceiling fans, wood laminate flooring, attic storage, and laundry facilities. Rear deck and yard make summer evenings very enjoyable. Note: original address was 124 Kimberton Road but has been changed to 509 Kimberton Road due to EMS/911 address conflicts.