Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

509 KIMBERTON ROAD

509 Kimberton Road · (610) 409-0110
Location

509 Kimberton Road, Chester County, PA 19460

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom rental located in Phoenixville, PA will be available August 1, 2020. Unit shows extremely well. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, undermount sink, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Other features include: ceiling fans, wood laminate flooring, attic storage, and laundry facilities. Rear deck and yard make summer evenings very enjoyable. Note: original address was 124 Kimberton Road but has been changed to 509 Kimberton Road due to EMS/911 address conflicts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 KIMBERTON ROAD have any available units?
509 KIMBERTON ROAD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 KIMBERTON ROAD have?
Some of 509 KIMBERTON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 KIMBERTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
509 KIMBERTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 KIMBERTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 509 KIMBERTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 509 KIMBERTON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 509 KIMBERTON ROAD offers parking.
Does 509 KIMBERTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 KIMBERTON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 KIMBERTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 509 KIMBERTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 509 KIMBERTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 509 KIMBERTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 509 KIMBERTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 KIMBERTON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 KIMBERTON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 KIMBERTON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
