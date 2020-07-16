All apartments in Chester County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

349 Old Forge Crossing

349 Old Forge Crossing · (610) 675-8981
Location

349 Old Forge Crossing, Chester County, PA 19087

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Available 04/18/20 Spacious, Sunny 1BR, 1BTH First Floor - No Steps!! - Property Id: 226636

Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1st floor condo in Old Forge Crossing!

This unit is located in a quiet section of the development, minutes from 202, 422, Blue Route, PA turnpike, Schuylkill expressway, and the R5 train station. It is also close to King of Prussia, Wayne, Paoli, and other hotspots... a highly-desirable location in the Main Line!

This unit includes the following amenities:

- Energy efficient gas heater and central air conditioner
- Modern white kitchen cabinets and self-cleaning gas stove and dishwasher, along with kitchen tile floor
- Full bathroom with white tub and tile
- Two large bedroom closets with built-in organizer
- Full size, adjacent clothes dryer and washing machine
- Energy efficient windows
- Private outside entrance

Condominium amenities included in the rent :

- Tennis courts and swimming pool
- Water, snow removal and yard maintenance
- Fun social events

There is a non-refundable $200 move-in fee and $25 application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226636
Property Id 226636

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Old Forge Crossing have any available units?
349 Old Forge Crossing has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 349 Old Forge Crossing have?
Some of 349 Old Forge Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Old Forge Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
349 Old Forge Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Old Forge Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 349 Old Forge Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 349 Old Forge Crossing offer parking?
No, 349 Old Forge Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 349 Old Forge Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 Old Forge Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Old Forge Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 349 Old Forge Crossing has a pool.
Does 349 Old Forge Crossing have accessible units?
No, 349 Old Forge Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Old Forge Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 Old Forge Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Old Forge Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 349 Old Forge Crossing has units with air conditioning.
