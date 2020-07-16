349 Old Forge Crossing

Amenities

Spacious, Sunny 1BR, 1BTH First Floor - No Steps!!



Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1st floor condo in Old Forge Crossing!



This unit is located in a quiet section of the development, minutes from 202, 422, Blue Route, PA turnpike, Schuylkill expressway, and the R5 train station. It is also close to King of Prussia, Wayne, Paoli, and other hotspots... a highly-desirable location in the Main Line!



This unit includes the following amenities:



- Energy efficient gas heater and central air conditioner

- Modern white kitchen cabinets and self-cleaning gas stove and dishwasher, along with kitchen tile floor

- Full bathroom with white tub and tile

- Two large bedroom closets with built-in organizer

- Full size, adjacent clothes dryer and washing machine

- Energy efficient windows

- Private outside entrance



Condominium amenities included in the rent :



- Tennis courts and swimming pool

- Water, snow removal and yard maintenance

- Fun social events



There is a non-refundable $200 move-in fee and $25 application fee.

No Pets Allowed



