Chester County, PA
1606 Briarwood Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

1606 Briarwood Ct

1606 Briarwood Court · (484) 207-0351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1606 Briarwood Court, Chester County, PA 19460

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1850 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Private Condo, Pet Friendly - Property Id: 59022

This property boasts the conveniences of being local to EVERYTHING Phoenixville has to offer while giving you the privacy you desire. Enter into the living room with large windows facing the woods and the sunrise. The downstairs includes the dining room; the spacious kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove and granite countertops; and a powder room. Walk downstairs to your finished basement with a bar for entertaining and ample storage space. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with full master bathroom and walk in closet, second spacious bedroom, a full hall bathroom and the laundry room with washer and dryer.

Located in Kimberton Greene, enjoy the many amenities from scenic walking trails, swimming pool and tennis courts, there is something for everyone! Located in the Phoenixville School District, the bus stop is a short walk through the neighborhood. Enjoy the luxury of your own home with the convenience of snow removal, lawn care, and trash pickup. Pet friendly!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59022
Property Id 59022

(RLNE5922318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Briarwood Ct have any available units?
1606 Briarwood Ct has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1606 Briarwood Ct have?
Some of 1606 Briarwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Briarwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Briarwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Briarwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Briarwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Briarwood Ct offer parking?
No, 1606 Briarwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Briarwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Briarwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Briarwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1606 Briarwood Ct has a pool.
Does 1606 Briarwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 1606 Briarwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Briarwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Briarwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Briarwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Briarwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
