1606 Briarwood Ct

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Private Condo, Pet Friendly - Property Id: 59022



This property boasts the conveniences of being local to EVERYTHING Phoenixville has to offer while giving you the privacy you desire. Enter into the living room with large windows facing the woods and the sunrise. The downstairs includes the dining room; the spacious kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove and granite countertops; and a powder room. Walk downstairs to your finished basement with a bar for entertaining and ample storage space. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with full master bathroom and walk in closet, second spacious bedroom, a full hall bathroom and the laundry room with washer and dryer.



Located in Kimberton Greene, enjoy the many amenities from scenic walking trails, swimming pool and tennis courts, there is something for everyone! Located in the Phoenixville School District, the bus stop is a short walk through the neighborhood. Enjoy the luxury of your own home with the convenience of snow removal, lawn care, and trash pickup. Pet friendly!

