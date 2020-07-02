132 HESS MILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Charming country colonial on 1 acre with attached 2 car garage. Lovely hardwood floorsthroughout main level,Huge family/great room with fireplace ready for your wood stove, diningarea, and enough room for an in home office. Brick flooring in spacious eat in kitchen with granitecounters and updated appliances. Large laundry area with wash tub & a separate full bath withshower. Door opens to patio. Upstairs a cedar closet ,large full bath, and three bedrooms withnewer Berber carpet and bright large rooms. Hot tub hook-up outside plus Avon Grove schools andprivate setting. No cats allowed and some dogs will be considered. There is a stream on theproperty and owners live adjacent to the property. Send applications to listing office. Tenantoccupied..... grass cutting available 60 per cut..