132 HESS MILL ROAD
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

132 HESS MILL ROAD

132 Hess Mill Road · (610) 388-6868
Location

132 Hess Mill Road, Chester County, PA 19352

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming country colonial on 1 acre with attached 2 car garage. Lovely hardwood floorsthroughout main level,Huge family/great room with fireplace ready for your wood stove, diningarea, and enough room for an in home office. Brick flooring in spacious eat in kitchen with granitecounters and updated appliances. Large laundry area with wash tub & a separate full bath withshower. Door opens to patio. Upstairs a cedar closet ,large full bath, and three bedrooms withnewer Berber carpet and bright large rooms. Hot tub hook-up outside plus Avon Grove schools andprivate setting. No cats allowed and some dogs will be considered. There is a stream on theproperty and owners live adjacent to the property. Send applications to listing office. Tenantoccupied..... grass cutting available 60 per cut..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 HESS MILL ROAD have any available units?
132 HESS MILL ROAD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 HESS MILL ROAD have?
Some of 132 HESS MILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 HESS MILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
132 HESS MILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 HESS MILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 HESS MILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 132 HESS MILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 132 HESS MILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 132 HESS MILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 HESS MILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 HESS MILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 132 HESS MILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 132 HESS MILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 132 HESS MILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 132 HESS MILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 HESS MILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 HESS MILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 HESS MILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
