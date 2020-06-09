501 McKean Avenue - C

Amenities

coffee bar air conditioning yoga accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accessible coffee bar yoga

840 sqft of open Commercial Space with forced air and Heat that includes a private handicap bathroom and ally access for deliveries. This space is big enough for a yoga studio, coffee shop, offices or many other options. Please contact the property manger for special prices on renting both. 1 year Lease minimum and proper business license and permit as required by the city. Security deposit will depend on company credit check. Furniture and Decor in the pictures are NOT included, they are meant to be ideas of the use of the space!



Commercial Space with Current Tenants: Mon City, Apparel, Model Cleaners, Citizens Bank

Commercial Space with Current Tenants:

Mon City Apparel

Model Cleaners

Citizens Bank