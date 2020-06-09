All apartments in Charleroi
Charleroi, PA
501 McKean Avenue - C
Last updated June 9 2020

501 McKean Avenue - C

501 Mckean Avenue · (412) 328-7661
Location

501 Mckean Avenue, Charleroi, PA 15022

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Studio · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

840 sqft of open Commercial Space with forced air and Heat that includes a private handicap bathroom and ally access for deliveries. This space is big enough for a yoga studio, coffee shop, offices or many other options. Please contact the property manger for special prices on renting both. 1 year Lease minimum and proper business license and permit as required by the city. Security deposit will depend on company credit check. Furniture and Decor in the pictures are NOT included, they are meant to be ideas of the use of the space!

Commercial Space with Current Tenants: Mon City, Apparel, Model Cleaners, Citizens Bank
Commercial Space with Current Tenants:
Mon City Apparel
Model Cleaners
Citizens Bank

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 McKean Avenue - C have any available units?
501 McKean Avenue - C has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 McKean Avenue - C have?
Some of 501 McKean Avenue - C's amenities include coffee bar, air conditioning, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 McKean Avenue - C currently offering any rent specials?
501 McKean Avenue - C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 McKean Avenue - C pet-friendly?
No, 501 McKean Avenue - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleroi.
Does 501 McKean Avenue - C offer parking?
No, 501 McKean Avenue - C does not offer parking.
Does 501 McKean Avenue - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 McKean Avenue - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 McKean Avenue - C have a pool?
No, 501 McKean Avenue - C does not have a pool.
Does 501 McKean Avenue - C have accessible units?
Yes, 501 McKean Avenue - C has accessible units.
Does 501 McKean Avenue - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 McKean Avenue - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 McKean Avenue - C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 McKean Avenue - C has units with air conditioning.
