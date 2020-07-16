Beautiful home in great location, close to shopping, restaurants and, other amenities. 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Home feature a full basement Central air! Home has all new paint and flooringRear patio and large back yard. Low Borough utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 527 WOODSTOK ROAD have any available units?
527 WOODSTOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chambersburg, PA.
Is 527 WOODSTOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
527 WOODSTOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.