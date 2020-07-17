All apartments in Chambersburg
18 W Catherine St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

18 W Catherine St

18 West Catherine Street · (717) 409-5149
Location

18 West Catherine Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 W Catherine St · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home in Chambersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is available for rent in Chambersburg! Recently remodeled and new mini split heating/cooling systems to be added. Within walking distance to shopping, school, restaurants, etc. Also has a large attic for storage space and a private back patio.

Tenant pays utilities. Water, sewer, trash, grass, and electric.

Monthly Rent: $1295
Security Deposit: $1295
Application Fee: $35 (non-refundable)
www.neidlingerrentals.com/vacancies

We will also charge a $100 Move-In Processing Fee at lease signing.

(RLNE5868928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 W Catherine St have any available units?
18 W Catherine St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18 W Catherine St currently offering any rent specials?
18 W Catherine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 W Catherine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 W Catherine St is pet friendly.
Does 18 W Catherine St offer parking?
No, 18 W Catherine St does not offer parking.
Does 18 W Catherine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 W Catherine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 W Catherine St have a pool?
No, 18 W Catherine St does not have a pool.
Does 18 W Catherine St have accessible units?
No, 18 W Catherine St does not have accessible units.
Does 18 W Catherine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 W Catherine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 W Catherine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 W Catherine St does not have units with air conditioning.
