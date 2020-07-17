18 W Catherine St

Amenities
3 Bedroom Home in Chambersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is available for rent in Chambersburg! Recently remodeled and new mini split heating/cooling systems to be added. Within walking distance to shopping, school, restaurants, etc. Also has a large attic for storage space and a private back patio.
Tenant pays utilities. Water, sewer, trash, grass, and electric.
Monthly Rent: $1295
Security Deposit: $1295
Application Fee: $35 (non-refundable)
www.neidlingerrentals.com/vacancies
We will also charge a $100 Move-In Processing Fee at lease signing.
