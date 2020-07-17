18 W Catherine St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Home in Chambersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is available for rent in Chambersburg! Recently remodeled and new mini split heating/cooling systems to be added. Within walking distance to shopping, school, restaurants, etc. Also has a large attic for storage space and a private back patio.



Tenant pays utilities. Water, sewer, trash, grass, and electric.



Monthly Rent: $1295

Security Deposit: $1295

Application Fee: $35 (non-refundable)

www.neidlingerrentals.com/vacancies



We will also charge a $100 Move-In Processing Fee at lease signing.



(RLNE5868928)