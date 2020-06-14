/
1 bedroom apartments
36 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chalfont, PA
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Chalfont
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
74 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
625 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
650 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
799 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
60 W STATE STREET
60 West State Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1000 sqft
Great one bedroom apartment in the heart of Doylestown Boro. Upon entering take notice to extra wide stairwell leading to the updated second floor apartment. This unit boasts an updated kitchen with s.s.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
106 E STATE STREET
106 E State St, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
873 sqft
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
28 HILLTOWN PIKE
28 Hilltown Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
2016 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Close to shopping - Hilltown Shopping Center and Montgomery Mall area. Rail service on the Doylestown line accessible at the Colmar station.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
352 N MAIN ST #2ND FLOOR
352 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Desirable Doylestown Boro. 2nd Floor Attic Apartment. Entrance from rear of building. Walk to shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. Very private. Nice yard shared with 1st floor tenant. Garage is also shared for storage only.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
519 W 8TH STREET
519 West 8th Street, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 W 8TH STREET in Lansdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Chalfont
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
791 sqft
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
719 sqft
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
703 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
979 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
19 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
