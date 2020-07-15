Amenities

166 Gala Drive Available 08/11/20 3-bedroom, 3-bath unit in Beautiful Condominum Association - This bright and cheerful townhome is located on Gala Drive, in the the Golden Orchards Condo Association, near



Hardwood floors throughout the main level welcome you to the open floor plan including a dining room and family room with a gas fireplace. A large master bedroom features a full bath; two well-sized additional bedrooms and another full bath offer plenty of room for guests, and the main-floor laundry makes clean up easy! Economical gas heat and central air; attached one-car garage. Property backs to orchard offering lots of privacy.



No Pets Allowed



