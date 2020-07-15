All apartments in Centre County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

166 Gala Drive

166 Gala Drive · (814) 238-1598
Location

166 Gala Drive, Centre County, PA 16801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 166 Gala Drive · Avail. Aug 11

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1634 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
166 Gala Drive Available 08/11/20 3-bedroom, 3-bath unit in Beautiful Condominum Association - This bright and cheerful townhome is located on Gala Drive, in the the Golden Orchards Condo Association, near

Hardwood floors throughout the main level welcome you to the open floor plan including a dining room and family room with a gas fireplace. A large master bedroom features a full bath; two well-sized additional bedrooms and another full bath offer plenty of room for guests, and the main-floor laundry makes clean up easy! Economical gas heat and central air; attached one-car garage. Property backs to orchard offering lots of privacy.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5071854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Gala Drive have any available units?
166 Gala Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 166 Gala Drive have?
Some of 166 Gala Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Gala Drive currently offering any rent specials?
166 Gala Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Gala Drive pet-friendly?
No, 166 Gala Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centre County.
Does 166 Gala Drive offer parking?
Yes, 166 Gala Drive offers parking.
Does 166 Gala Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Gala Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Gala Drive have a pool?
No, 166 Gala Drive does not have a pool.
Does 166 Gala Drive have accessible units?
No, 166 Gala Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Gala Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Gala Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Gala Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 166 Gala Drive has units with air conditioning.
