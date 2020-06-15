341 Murrays Ln

Amenities
Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014
Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths. Hallway Skylight & Vaulted Ceilings. Spacious Entry, Powder Room, Laundry. Garage Access, Bonus Room/Game Room. Lots of Closets
New Vinyl / Laminate Flooring All 3 Stories. New Granite Countertop for the Nice Kitchen. Open Main Living Area - Extra Large Living Room. Sliding Glass Door Leads to Deck for Entertaining & Relaxing.
No Grass Cutting. New LED Light Fixture, New Appliances
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293014
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5833498)