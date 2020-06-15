All apartments in Castle Shannon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

341 Murrays Ln

341 Murrays Lane · (412) 897-4450
Location

341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA 15234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1899 · Avail. now

$1,899

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014

Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths. Hallway Skylight & Vaulted Ceilings. Spacious Entry, Powder Room, Laundry. Garage Access, Bonus Room/Game Room. Lots of Closets

New Vinyl / Laminate Flooring All 3 Stories. New Granite Countertop for the Nice Kitchen. Open Main Living Area - Extra Large Living Room. Sliding Glass Door Leads to Deck for Entertaining & Relaxing.
No Grass Cutting. New LED Light Fixture, New Appliances
Property Id 293014

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

