Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings. Entertain family and friends on the back deck, overlooking a private, wooded backyard. There's also a double car garage that leads to the basement and the laundry area. This home is now available for pre-leasing.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)