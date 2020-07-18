All apartments in Carnot-Moon
1100-1 College Park Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1100-1 College Park Drive

1100 College Park Dr · (484) 552-9043
Location

1100 College Park Dr, Carnot-Moon, PA 15108

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1100-1 College Park Drive · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Moon Township - 2 Bedroom ground floor unit in Fox Hollow Community - Includes gas, water, sewage, and parking. - 1100-1 College Park Drive is a beautiful and private two (2) bedroom condo located in the quiet community of Fox Hollow Condominium complex in Moon Township. Across the street from Robert Morris University, this unit is located on the ground floor in a very desirable private location of the community. It is newly remodeled and close to shopping and bus routes. Also located just a few miles from the Pittsburgh International Airport and The Mall at Robinson.

It has a large living room with glass sliding door to a private patio and yard, a dining room, upgraded modern kitchen with new dishwasher, new oven, microwave and refrigerator (all stainless steel), high-end bathroom with custom shower and finishes, two (2) large bedrooms with extra large closets, new carpet and fresh paint. There are pay washers and dryers across the hall from the unit. Rent includes water, sewage, heat, gas, garbage and parking. The community has a clubhouse and swimming pool.

NO PETS-condo association rule.

Please visit www.desantispropertymanagement.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5914691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100-1 College Park Drive have any available units?
1100-1 College Park Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100-1 College Park Drive have?
Some of 1100-1 College Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100-1 College Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100-1 College Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100-1 College Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100-1 College Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1100-1 College Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1100-1 College Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1100-1 College Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100-1 College Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100-1 College Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1100-1 College Park Drive has a pool.
Does 1100-1 College Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100-1 College Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100-1 College Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100-1 College Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100-1 College Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100-1 College Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
