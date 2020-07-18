Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Moon Township - 2 Bedroom ground floor unit in Fox Hollow Community - Includes gas, water, sewage, and parking. - 1100-1 College Park Drive is a beautiful and private two (2) bedroom condo located in the quiet community of Fox Hollow Condominium complex in Moon Township. Across the street from Robert Morris University, this unit is located on the ground floor in a very desirable private location of the community. It is newly remodeled and close to shopping and bus routes. Also located just a few miles from the Pittsburgh International Airport and The Mall at Robinson.



It has a large living room with glass sliding door to a private patio and yard, a dining room, upgraded modern kitchen with new dishwasher, new oven, microwave and refrigerator (all stainless steel), high-end bathroom with custom shower and finishes, two (2) large bedrooms with extra large closets, new carpet and fresh paint. There are pay washers and dryers across the hall from the unit. Rent includes water, sewage, heat, gas, garbage and parking. The community has a clubhouse and swimming pool.



NO PETS-condo association rule.



Please visit www.desantispropertymanagement.com to schedule a viewing.



