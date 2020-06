Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cozy and comfortable studio apartment in Carnegie. Convenient to downtown via I-376 and bus line, and is just blocks from the shops and restaurants on Main St.



Property Highlights:

- Energy efficient ductless heating and cooling

- Secure Building

- New wood flooring

- Tenants pay gas and electric

- Street parking, there are street permits for residents available through Carnegie

- Coin Op laundry in basement

- No pets



ADDITIONAL DETAILS

Tenant responsible for gas/electric / Credit and background checks required along with verification of 3x income.



Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829523)